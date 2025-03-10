News & Insights

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. Reports Record Financial Results for 2024 and Provides Guidance for 2025

March 10, 2025 — 05:11 pm EDT

Viemed Healthcare reports record financial results for 2024, with significant revenue and patient count increases, and projects continued growth for 2025.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. announced its financial results for FY 2024, showcasing record net revenues of $224.3 million, up 23% from 2023, with fourth-quarter revenues reaching $60.7 million, a 20% increase year-over-year. The company reported net income attributable to shareholders of $11.3 million for the year, representing a 10% rise, and its eighth consecutive year of profitability. Key operational metrics included significant increases in ventilator and therapy patient counts. For 2025, Viemed projects net revenues between $254 million to $265 million and adjusted EBITDA of $54 million to $58 million, driven by strategic growth initiatives and a bolstered sales force aimed at capturing underserved markets in respiratory care. CEO Casey Hoyt emphasized the company’s commitment to enhancing its clinical services and operational efficiencies to capitalize on opportunities in the evolving healthcare landscape. A conference call is scheduled for March 11, 2025, to discuss these results further.

Potential Positives

  • Record net revenues of $60.7 million for Q4 2024, representing a 20% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023, and total record net revenues of $224.3 million for the year, a 23% increase year-over-year.
  • Net income attributable to Viemed increased by 24% year-over-year in Q4 2024, marking the company's eighth consecutive year of positive net income.
  • Significant growth in patient counts: 14% increase in ventilator patients, 43% increase in PAP therapy patients, and 29% increase in sleep resupply patients compared to the previous year.
  • Strong guidance for 2025, expecting net revenues between $254 million to $265 million and adjusted EBITDA between $54 million to $58 million, reflecting ongoing business momentum and growth strategy.

Potential Negatives

  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024, decreased to $39.1 million from $45.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, indicating a decline in cash flow generation.
  • Free cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2024, also decreased to $11.6 million compared to $21.7 million for the previous year, which may raise concerns about the company's ability to fund growth or cover future financial obligations.
  • The company reported an increase in total operating expenses, which rose significantly by $18.3 million, representing nearly a 25% increase, which might suggest growing inefficiencies or escalating costs that could impact profitability moving forward.

FAQ

What were Viemed Healthcare's financial results for Q4 2024?

Viemed reported record Q4 revenues of $60.7 million, a 20% increase over Q4 2023, and net income of $4.3 million.

How did Viemed's patient counts grow in 2024?

Viemed increased its ventilator patient count by 14%, PAP therapy patients by 43%, and sleep resupply patients by 29% in 2024.

What is the 2025 financial guidance for Viemed Healthcare?

Viemed expects 2025 net revenue to be between $254 million and $265 million, with Adjusted EBITDA projected between $54 million and $58 million.

How did Viemed's cash flow change in 2024?

Net cash provided by operating activities was $39.1 million in 2024, down from $45.2 million in 2023, indicating strong cash generation.

When will Viemed hold a conference call to discuss results?

The conference call is scheduled for March 11, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET, where they will discuss Q4 results and 2025 guidance.

Full Release



LAFAYETTE, La., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, and issued its guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2025.




Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operational Highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):




  • Net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 reached a new Company record of $60.7 million representing an increase of $10.0 million, or 20%, over net revenues reported for the comparable quarter ended December 31, 2023. Total net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 were a record-breaking $224.3 million, an increase of $41.2 million, or 23%, over the year ended December 31, 2023.






  • Net income attributable to Viemed for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 totaled $4.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, an increase of 24% over net income attributable to Viemed reported for the comparable quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income attributable to Viemed for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $11.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, an increase of 10% over the year ended December 31, 2023, marking the Company's eighth consecutive year of positive net income.






  • The Company increased its ventilator patient count to 11,795 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 14% over December 31, 2023, and a 4% sequential increase from September 30, 2024.






  • The Company increased its PAP therapy patient count to 21,338 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 43% over December 31, 2023, and a 10% sequential increase from September 30, 2024. The Company also increased its sleep resupply patient count to 24,478 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 29% over December 31, 2023, and an 11% sequential increase from September 30, 2024.






  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $14.2 million and a record $51.1 million, respectively. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.






  • The Company continues to generate substantial excess free cash flow while achieving robust organic growth and replacing a significant portion of its ventilator fleet during 2025. Net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $39.1 million compared with $45.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Free Cash Flow for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $11.6 million compared with $21.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.






  • As of December 31, 2024, the Company maintains a strong cash balance of $17.5 million, and an overall working capital balance of $15.6 million. Long-term debt as of December 31, 2024 amounted to $3.6 million and the Company has $55 million available under existing credit facilities.








Full Year 2025 Guidance (all dollar amounts are USD):




  • Net revenue for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be in the range of $254 million to $265 million.






  • Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be in the range of $54 million to $58 million. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below for further information on this non-GAAP financial guidance.







Casey Hoyt, Viemed’s CEO, noted, “We once again demonstrated our value as a vital link between patients, providers, and payers for complex respiratory services with fourth quarter results meeting the high end of our expectations and maintaining a track record of strong organic growth and profitability, while at the same time enhancing the balance sheet. The sequential improvement in our operational metrics throughout 2024 reinforces the momentum we have established with hard-won improvements in our sales force and diversification of the business. Likewise, the continued demand for our high-touch, technology-enabled clinical approach in a regulatory environment that stresses efficiency, home care, transparency, and compliance gives us greater confidence in our value proposition.”



“Looking ahead to 2025, we are leaning into what has worked well for us throughout 2024 and growing in ways that complement our existing strengths. Utilizing the systems and processes we have in place for sales and operating efficiencies, as well as our home-grown staffing business, we plan to ramp up our sales force at a more aggressive pace to further penetrate a massively underserved market for non-invasive ventilation, sleep, staffing, and other complementary services. We also expect our trusted place in the home and our extensive, national payer relationships to create new opportunities to amplify these partnerships and potentially pursue inorganic growth,” added Mr. Hoyt.




Conference Call Details



The Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year end results, as well as its 2025 guidance, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET.



Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:



877-407-6176 (US Toll-Free)


+1-201-689-8451 (International)



Live Audio Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=TPQeuTNd



Following the conclusion of the call, an audio recording and transcript of the call can be accessed on the Company's website.




ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.



Viemed is an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, including non-invasive ventilators (NIV), sleep therapy, staffing, and other complementary products and services. Viemed focuses on efficient and effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy, education and counseling to patients in their homes using high-touch and high-tech services. Visit our website at www.viemed.com



For further information, please contact:



Tripp Sullivan


SCR Partners, LLC


615-942-7077


tsullivan@scr-ir.com



Todd Zehnder


Chief Operating Officer


Viemed Healthcare, Inc.


337-504-3802


investorinfo@viemed.com





Forward-Looking Statements





Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will”, “should”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company's net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which the we operate; significant capital requirements and operating risks that we may be subject to; our ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of our common shares; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; inflation; reductions in reimbursement rates and audits of reimbursement claims by various governmental and private payor entities; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on our information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which we are exposed; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by us; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, and claims resulting from such events or concerns, as well as other general economic, market and business conditions; and other factors beyond our control; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at

www.sedar.com

. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.




This press release contains non-GAAP financial guidance. There is no reliable or reasonably estimable comparable GAAP measure for the Company’s non-GAAP financial guidance because the Company is not able to reliably predict the impact of certain items that typically have one or more of the following characteristics: highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of future operating results. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods. As a result, reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on the Company’s future GAAP results.




The Company’s financial guidance in this press release excludes the impact of potential future strategic acquisitions and any items that have not yet been identified or quantified. This guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties inherent in all forward-looking statements, as outlined above.



VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)




At




December 31, 2024


At




December 31, 2023


ASSETS




Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents
$
17,540


$
12,839

Accounts receivable, net

24,911



18,451

Inventory

4,320



4,628

Prepaid expenses and other assets

6,109



2,449


Total current assets
$
52,880


$
38,367


Long-term assets



Property and equipment, net

76,279



73,579

Finance lease right-of-use assets

50



401

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,831



2,872

Equity investments

2,794



1,680

Debt investment






2,219

Deferred tax asset

8,398



4,558

Identifiable intangibles, net

848



567

Goodwill

32,989



29,765

Other long-term assets






887


Total long-term assets

124,189



116,528


TOTAL ASSETS
$
177,069


$
154,895






LIABILITIES




Current liabilities



Trade payables
$
5,322


$
4,180

Deferred revenue

6,694



6,207

Income taxes payable

3,883



2,153

Accrued liabilities

20,157



17,578

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

50



256

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

811



678

Current portion of long-term debt

409



1,072


Total current liabilities
$
37,326


$
32,124


Long-term liabilities



Accrued liabilities

846



558

Finance lease liabilities, less current portion






132

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

2,007



2,184

Long-term debt

3,589



6,002


Total long-term liabilities
$
6,442


$
8,876


TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
43,768


$
41,000


Commitments and Contingencies










SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 39,132,897 and 38,506,161 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

23,365



18,702

Additional paid-in capital

18,337



15,698

Retained earnings

89,691



79,495


TOTAL VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
131,393


$
113,895

Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary

1,908







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

133,301



113,895


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
177,069


$
154,895


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)




Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023




2024




2023


Revenue
$
60,695


$
50,739


$
224,257


$
183,008









Cost of revenue

24,557



18,628



91,054



70,225










Gross profit
$
36,138


$
32,111


$
133,203


$
112,783










Operating expenses







Selling, general and administrative

28,211



23,905



106,199



87,884

Research and development

803



651



3,068



2,782

Stock-based compensation

1,521



1,534



6,285



5,849

Depreciation and amortization

343



434



1,483



1,391

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment

(1,104
)


272



(1,905
)


645

Other expense (income), net

(88
)


26



173



(98
)


Income from operations
$
6,452


$
5,289


$
17,900


$
14,330










Non-operating income and expenses







Income (expense) from investments






43



(954
)


485

Interest expense, net

(147
)


(256
)


(776
)


(424
)










Net income before taxes

6,305



5,076



16,170



14,391

Provision for income taxes

1,881



1,599



4,761



4,148


Net income
$
4,424


$
3,477


$
11,409


$
10,243

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

108








144







Net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
$
4,316


$
3,477


$
11,265


$
10,243










Net income per share







Basic
$
0.11


$
0.09


$
0.29


$
0.27

Diluted
$
0.10


$
0.09


$
0.28


$
0.25










Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:







Basic

39,027,522



38,492,731



38,754,893



38,354,071

Diluted

41,522,457



40,383,109



40,805,085



40,378,922






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)




Year Ended December 31,




2024




2023


Cash flows from operating activities



Net income
$
11,409


$
10,243

Adjustments for:



Depreciation and amortization

25,368



21,862

Change in inventory reserve









Stock-based compensation expense

6,285



5,849

Distributions of earnings received from equity method investments

147



980

Income from equity method investments

(261
)


(485
)

Loss (income) from debt investment

1,344



(219
)

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment

(1,905
)


645

Amortization of deferred financing costs

187






Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

(3,840
)


(1,439
)

Changes in working capital:



Accounts receivable, net

(6,073
)


(1,058
)

Inventory

574



(472
)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

544



2,176

Trade payables

359



(859
)

Deferred revenue

364



851

Accrued liabilities

2,857



4,959

Income tax payable/receivable

1,730



2,179


Net cash provided by operating activities
$
39,089


$
45,212


Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment

(37,771
)


(26,093
)

Investment in equity investments

(1,000
)


(20
)

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(2,999
)


(28,588
)

Investment in debt security









Proceeds from sale of debt security

750






Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

10,321



2,588


Net cash used in investing activities
$
(30,699
)

$
(52,113
)


Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from exercise of options

1,017



1,303

Proceeds from term notes






5,000

Principal payments on term notes

(1,071
)


(3,721
)

Proceeds from revolving credit facilities

3,000



8,000

Principal payments on revolving credit facilities

(5,000
)


(7,005
)

Payments for debt issuance costs

(192
)





Shares redeemed to pay income tax

(1,069
)


(594
)

Shares repurchased under the share repurchase program









Repayments of finance lease liabilities

(338
)


(157
)

Distributions to non-controlling interest

(36
)






Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
(3,689
)

$
2,826


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

4,701



(4,075
)


Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

12,839



16,914


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
17,540


$
12,839


Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information



Cash paid during the period for interest
$
950


$
851

Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds
$
6,827


$
3,566


Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions



Non-cash change in debt from the reclassification of debt issuance costs
$




$
(594
)

Net non-cash changes to operating lease
$




$
(41
)

Equipment and other fixed asset purchases payable at end of period
$
2,179


$
1,396

Equipment sales receivable at end of period
$
2,844


$



Non-cash consideration received for sale of debt security
$
125


$







Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA”, which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company’s business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company’s capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company’s day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company’s employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company’s operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating performance in the same manner as management. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, certain items (mostly non-cash) are excluded from net income including depreciation and amortization of capitalized assets, net interest expense (income), stock based compensation, transaction costs, impairment of assets, and taxes.



The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:


VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.



Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA





(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)






(Unaudited)



For the quarter ended

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023


Net Income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.
$
4,316

$
3,878

$
1,468

$
1,603

$
3,477

$
2,919

$
2,330

$
1,517

Add back:








Depreciation & amortization

6,366


6,408


6,309


6,285


5,918


5,975


5,207


4,762

Interest expense (income)

147


225


254


150


256


237


(20
)

(49
)

Stock-based compensation

(a)

1,521


1,712


1,620


1,432


1,534


1,453


1,471


1,391

Transaction costs

(b)

11


12


221


110


61


177


94


206

Impairment of assets

(c)





125


2,173





















Income tax expense

1,881


1,594


768


518


1,599


1,320


728


501


Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,242


$

13,954


$

12,813


$

10,098


$

12,845


$

12,081


$

9,810


$

8,328




























































































































For the year ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


Net Income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.


$
11,265


$
10,243

Add back:









Depreciation & amortization



25,368



21,862

Interest expense (income)



776



424

Stock-based compensation

(a)



6,285



5,849

Transaction costs

(b)



354



538

Impairment of assets

(c)



2,298






Income tax expense



4,761



4,148


Adjusted EBITDA



$

51,107



$

43,064























(a)
Represents non-cash, equity-based compensation expense associated with option and RSU awards.

(b)
Represents transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions.

(c)
Represents impairments of the fair value of investment and litigation-related assets.








Free Cash Flow




This press release refers to “Free Cash Flow” which is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sale of property & equipment. Historically reported amounts of Free Cash Flow for the year ended December 31, 2023 have been recast to include the effect of proceeds from the sale of property and equipment. This adjustment aligns the calculation with the Company’s current presentation methodology and more accurately reflects net cash flows for capital expenditures by accounting for inflows on asset dispositions. The Company's presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.



The Company uses free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, in its operational and financial decision-making. Management believes free cash flow is useful to investors as it is commonly used by analysts, investors, rating agencies, and other stakeholders to assess competitors and evaluate a company's ability to service its debt. However, free cash flow should not be viewed as a measure of liquidity or as an indicator of cash available for discretionary use, including business investments or meeting financial obligations.



The following unaudited table is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:



Year Ended December 31,


(in thousands)




2024




2023

Net cash provided by operating activities


$
39,089


$
45,212

Purchase of property and equipment



(37,771
)


(26,093
)

Proceeds from sale of property & equipment



10,321



2,588


Free Cash Flow



$

11,639



$

21,707




The revenues from each major source are summarized in the following table:

Year Ended December 31,




2024



% of Total Revenue



2023



% of Total Revenue


$




Change


%




Change



Net revenue from rentals











Ventilator rentals, non-invasive and invasive
$
124,577


55.6

%

$
108,258


59.2

%

$
16,319


15.1

%

Other home medical equipment rentals

48,651


21.7

%


38,315


20.9

%


10,336


27.0

%



Net revenue from sales and services











Equipment and supply sales

30,896


13.7

%


25,770


14.1

%


5,126


19.9

%

Service revenues

20,133


9.0

%


10,665


5.8

%


9,468


88.8

%


Total net revenue

$

224,257



100.0


%


$

183,008



100.0


%


$

41,249



22.5


%





