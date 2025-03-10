Viemed Healthcare, Inc. Reports Record Financial Results for 2024 and Provides Guidance for 2025

Viemed Healthcare reports record financial results for 2024, with significant revenue and patient count increases, and projects continued growth for 2025.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. announced its financial results for FY 2024, showcasing record net revenues of $224.3 million, up 23% from 2023, with fourth-quarter revenues reaching $60.7 million, a 20% increase year-over-year. The company reported net income attributable to shareholders of $11.3 million for the year, representing a 10% rise, and its eighth consecutive year of profitability. Key operational metrics included significant increases in ventilator and therapy patient counts. For 2025, Viemed projects net revenues between $254 million to $265 million and adjusted EBITDA of $54 million to $58 million, driven by strategic growth initiatives and a bolstered sales force aimed at capturing underserved markets in respiratory care. CEO Casey Hoyt emphasized the company’s commitment to enhancing its clinical services and operational efficiencies to capitalize on opportunities in the evolving healthcare landscape. A conference call is scheduled for March 11, 2025, to discuss these results further.

Record net revenues of $60.7 million for Q4 2024, representing a 20% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023, and total record net revenues of $224.3 million for the year, a 23% increase year-over-year.

Net income attributable to Viemed increased by 24% year-over-year in Q4 2024, marking the company's eighth consecutive year of positive net income.

Significant growth in patient counts: 14% increase in ventilator patients, 43% increase in PAP therapy patients, and 29% increase in sleep resupply patients compared to the previous year.

Strong guidance for 2025, expecting net revenues between $254 million to $265 million and adjusted EBITDA between $54 million to $58 million, reflecting ongoing business momentum and growth strategy.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024, decreased to $39.1 million from $45.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, indicating a decline in cash flow generation.

Free cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2024, also decreased to $11.6 million compared to $21.7 million for the previous year, which may raise concerns about the company's ability to fund growth or cover future financial obligations.

The company reported an increase in total operating expenses, which rose significantly by $18.3 million, representing nearly a 25% increase, which might suggest growing inefficiencies or escalating costs that could impact profitability moving forward.

What were Viemed Healthcare's financial results for Q4 2024?

Viemed reported record Q4 revenues of $60.7 million, a 20% increase over Q4 2023, and net income of $4.3 million.

How did Viemed's patient counts grow in 2024?

Viemed increased its ventilator patient count by 14%, PAP therapy patients by 43%, and sleep resupply patients by 29% in 2024.

What is the 2025 financial guidance for Viemed Healthcare?

Viemed expects 2025 net revenue to be between $254 million and $265 million, with Adjusted EBITDA projected between $54 million and $58 million.

How did Viemed's cash flow change in 2024?

Net cash provided by operating activities was $39.1 million in 2024, down from $45.2 million in 2023, indicating strong cash generation.

When will Viemed hold a conference call to discuss results?

The conference call is scheduled for March 11, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET, where they will discuss Q4 results and 2025 guidance.

LAFAYETTE, La., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, and issued its guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2025.







Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operational Highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):









Net revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 reached a new Company record of $60.7 million representing an increase of $10.0 million, or 20%, over net revenues reported for the comparable quarter ended December 31, 2023. Total net revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024 were a record-breaking $224.3 million, an increase of $41.2 million, or 23%, over the year ended December 31, 2023.



Net income attributable to Viemed for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 totaled $4.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, an increase of 24% over net income attributable to Viemed reported for the comparable quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net income attributable to Viemed for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $11.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, an increase of 10% over the year ended December 31, 2023, marking the Company's eighth consecutive year of positive net income.



The Company increased its ventilator patient count to 11,795 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 14% over December 31, 2023, and a 4% sequential increase from September 30, 2024.



The Company increased its PAP therapy patient count to 21,338 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 43% over December 31, 2023, and a 10% sequential increase from September 30, 2024. The Company also increased its sleep resupply patient count to 24,478 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 29% over December 31, 2023, and an 11% sequential increase from September 30, 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $14.2 million and a record $51.1 million, respectively. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.



The Company continues to generate substantial excess free cash flow while achieving robust organic growth and replacing a significant portion of its ventilator fleet during 2025. Net cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $39.1 million compared with $45.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Free Cash Flow for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $11.6 million compared with $21.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.



As of December 31, 2024, the Company maintains a strong cash balance of $17.5 million, and an overall working capital balance of $15.6 million. Long-term debt as of December 31, 2024 amounted to $3.6 million and the Company has $55 million available under existing credit facilities.

















Full Year 2025 Guidance (all dollar amounts are USD):









Net revenue for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be in the range of $254 million to $265 million.



Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be in the range of $54 million to $58 million. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below for further information on this non-GAAP financial guidance.















Casey Hoyt, Viemed’s CEO, noted, “We once again demonstrated our value as a vital link between patients, providers, and payers for complex respiratory services with fourth quarter results meeting the high end of our expectations and maintaining a track record of strong organic growth and profitability, while at the same time enhancing the balance sheet. The sequential improvement in our operational metrics throughout 2024 reinforces the momentum we have established with hard-won improvements in our sales force and diversification of the business. Likewise, the continued demand for our high-touch, technology-enabled clinical approach in a regulatory environment that stresses efficiency, home care, transparency, and compliance gives us greater confidence in our value proposition.”





“Looking ahead to 2025, we are leaning into what has worked well for us throughout 2024 and growing in ways that complement our existing strengths. Utilizing the systems and processes we have in place for sales and operating efficiencies, as well as our home-grown staffing business, we plan to ramp up our sales force at a more aggressive pace to further penetrate a massively underserved market for non-invasive ventilation, sleep, staffing, and other complementary services. We also expect our trusted place in the home and our extensive, national payer relationships to create new opportunities to amplify these partnerships and potentially pursue inorganic growth,” added Mr. Hoyt.







Conference Call Details







The Company will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and year end results, as well as its 2025 guidance, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. ET.





Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:





877-407-6176 (US Toll-Free)





+1-201-689-8451 (International)





Live Audio Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=TPQeuTNd





Following the conclusion of the call, an audio recording and transcript of the call can be accessed on the Company's website.







ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.







Viemed is an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, including non-invasive ventilators (NIV), sleep therapy, staffing, and other complementary products and services. Viemed focuses on efficient and effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy, education and counseling to patients in their homes using high-touch and high-tech services. Visit our website at www.viemed.com





For further information, please contact:





Tripp Sullivan





SCR Partners, LLC





615-942-7077





tsullivan@scr-ir.com





Todd Zehnder





Chief Operating Officer





Viemed Healthcare, Inc.





337-504-3802





investorinfo@viemed.com









Forward-Looking Statements











Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will”, “should”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company's net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which the we operate; significant capital requirements and operating risks that we may be subject to; our ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of our common shares; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; inflation; reductions in reimbursement rates and audits of reimbursement claims by various governmental and private payor entities; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on our information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which we are exposed; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by us; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, and claims resulting from such events or concerns, as well as other general economic, market and business conditions; and other factors beyond our control; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at



www.sedar.com



. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.









This press release contains non-GAAP financial guidance. There is no reliable or reasonably estimable comparable GAAP measure for the Company’s non-GAAP financial guidance because the Company is not able to reliably predict the impact of certain items that typically have one or more of the following characteristics: highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of future operating results. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods. As a result, reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on the Company’s future GAAP results.









The Company’s financial guidance in this press release excludes the impact of potential future strategic acquisitions and any items that have not yet been identified or quantified. This guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties inherent in all forward-looking statements, as outlined above.





























VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.







CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)

































At









December 31, 2024













At









December 31, 2023













ASSETS

























Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents





$





17,540













$





12,839













Accounts receivable, net









24,911

















18,451













Inventory









4,320

















4,628













Prepaid expenses and other assets









6,109

















2,449















Total current assets







$





52,880













$





38,367















Long-term assets























Property and equipment, net









76,279

















73,579













Finance lease right-of-use assets









50

















401













Operating lease right-of-use assets









2,831

















2,872













Equity investments









2,794

















1,680













Debt investment









—

















2,219













Deferred tax asset









8,398

















4,558













Identifiable intangibles, net









848

















567













Goodwill









32,989

















29,765













Other long-term assets









—

















887















Total long-term assets











124,189

















116,528















TOTAL ASSETS







$





177,069













$





154,895



































LIABILITIES

























Current liabilities























Trade payables





$





5,322













$





4,180













Deferred revenue









6,694

















6,207













Income taxes payable









3,883

















2,153













Accrued liabilities









20,157

















17,578













Finance lease liabilities, current portion









50

















256













Operating lease liabilities, current portion









811

















678













Current portion of long-term debt









409

















1,072















Total current liabilities







$





37,326













$





32,124















Long-term liabilities























Accrued liabilities









846

















558













Finance lease liabilities, less current portion









—

















132













Operating lease liabilities, less current portion









2,007

















2,184













Long-term debt









3,589

















6,002















Total long-term liabilities







$





6,442













$





8,876















TOTAL LIABILITIES







$





43,768













$





41,000















Commitments and Contingencies











—

















—















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 39,132,897 and 38,506,161 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively









23,365

















18,702













Additional paid-in capital









18,337

















15,698













Retained earnings









89,691

















79,495















TOTAL VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







$





131,393













$





113,895













Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary









1,908

















—















TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











133,301

















113,895















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







$





177,069













$





154,895



































VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)

































Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023

















Revenue







$





60,695













$





50,739













$





224,257













$





183,008

















































Cost of revenue









24,557

















18,628

















91,054

















70,225



















































Gross profit







$





36,138













$





32,111













$





133,203













$





112,783



















































Operating expenses







































Selling, general and administrative









28,211

















23,905

















106,199

















87,884













Research and development









803

















651

















3,068

















2,782













Stock-based compensation









1,521

















1,534

















6,285

















5,849













Depreciation and amortization









343

















434

















1,483

















1,391













Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment









(1,104





)













272

















(1,905





)













645













Other expense (income), net









(88





)













26

















173

















(98





)











Income from operations







$





6,452













$





5,289













$





17,900













$





14,330



















































Non-operating income and expenses







































Income (expense) from investments









—

















43

















(954





)













485













Interest expense, net









(147





)













(256





)













(776





)













(424





)















































Net income before taxes











6,305

















5,076

















16,170

















14,391













Provision for income taxes









1,881

















1,599

















4,761

















4,148















Net income







$





4,424













$





3,477













$





11,409













$





10,243













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









108

















—

















144

















—















Net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.







$





4,316













$





3,477













$





11,265













$





10,243



















































Net income per share







































Basic





$





0.11













$





0.09













$





0.29













$





0.27













Diluted





$





0.10













$





0.09













$





0.28













$





0.25



















































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:







































Basic









39,027,522

















38,492,731

















38,754,893

















38,354,071













Diluted









41,522,457

















40,383,109

















40,805,085

















40,378,922



































VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

































Year Ended December 31,





















2024





















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities























Net income





$





11,409













$





10,243













Adjustments for:





















Depreciation and amortization









25,368

















21,862













Change in inventory reserve









—

















—













Stock-based compensation expense









6,285

















5,849













Distributions of earnings received from equity method investments









147

















980













Income from equity method investments









(261





)













(485





)









Loss (income) from debt investment









1,344

















(219





)









Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment









(1,905





)













645













Amortization of deferred financing costs









187

















—













Deferred income tax expense (benefit)









(3,840





)













(1,439





)









Changes in working capital:





















Accounts receivable, net









(6,073





)













(1,058





)









Inventory









574

















(472





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









544

















2,176













Trade payables









359

















(859





)









Deferred revenue









364

















851













Accrued liabilities









2,857

















4,959













Income tax payable/receivable









1,730

















2,179















Net cash provided by operating activities







$





39,089













$





45,212















Cash flows from investing activities























Purchase of property and equipment









(37,771





)













(26,093





)









Investment in equity investments









(1,000





)













(20





)









Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired









(2,999





)













(28,588





)









Investment in debt security









—

















—













Proceeds from sale of debt security









750

















—













Proceeds from sale of property and equipment









10,321

















2,588















Net cash used in investing activities







$





(30,699





)









$





(52,113





)











Cash flows from financing activities























Proceeds from exercise of options









1,017

















1,303













Proceeds from term notes









—

















5,000













Principal payments on term notes









(1,071





)













(3,721





)









Proceeds from revolving credit facilities









3,000

















8,000













Principal payments on revolving credit facilities









(5,000





)













(7,005





)









Payments for debt issuance costs









(192





)













—













Shares redeemed to pay income tax









(1,069





)













(594





)









Shares repurchased under the share repurchase program









—

















—













Repayments of finance lease liabilities









(338





)













(157





)









Distributions to non-controlling interest









(36





)













—















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities







$





(3,689





)









$





2,826















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents











4,701

















(4,075





)











Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year











12,839

















16,914















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period







$





17,540













$





12,839















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information























Cash paid during the period for interest





$





950













$





851













Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds





$





6,827













$





3,566















Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions























Non-cash change in debt from the reclassification of debt issuance costs





$





—













$





(594





)









Net non-cash changes to operating lease





$





—













$





(41





)









Equipment and other fixed asset purchases payable at end of period





$





2,179













$





1,396













Equipment sales receivable at end of period





$





2,844













$





—













Non-cash consideration received for sale of debt security





$





125













$





—



















Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA”, which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company’s business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company’s capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company’s day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company’s employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company’s operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating performance in the same manner as management. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, certain items (mostly non-cash) are excluded from net income including depreciation and amortization of capitalized assets, net interest expense (income), stock based compensation, transaction costs, impairment of assets, and taxes.





The following table is a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:



















VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.







Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA











(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)













(Unaudited)





























For the quarter ended









December 31, 2024









September 30, 2024









June 30, 2024









March 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









September 30, 2023









June 30, 2023









March 31, 2023













Net Income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.







$





4,316









$





3,878









$





1,468









$





1,603









$





3,477









$





2,919









$





2,330









$





1,517













Add back:









































Depreciation & amortization









6,366













6,408













6,309













6,285













5,918













5,975













5,207













4,762













Interest expense (income)









147













225













254













150













256













237













(20





)









(49





)









Stock-based compensation



(a)











1,521













1,712













1,620













1,432













1,534













1,453













1,471













1,391













Transaction costs



(b)











11













12













221













110













61













177













94













206













Impairment of assets



(c)











—













125













2,173













—













—













—













—













—













Income tax expense









1,881













1,594













768













518













1,599













1,320













728













501















Adjusted EBITDA









$









14,242













$









13,954













$









12,813













$









10,098













$









12,845













$









12,081













$









9,810













$









8,328





























For the year ended





















December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023













Net Income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.



















$





11,265













$





10,243













Add back:













































Depreciation & amortization

















25,368

















21,862













Interest expense (income)

















776

















424













Stock-based compensation



(a)



















6,285

















5,849













Transaction costs



(b)



















354

















538













Impairment of assets



(c)



















2,298

















—













Income tax expense

















4,761

















4,148















Adjusted EBITDA





















$













51,107





















$









43,064































(a)





Represents non-cash, equity-based compensation expense associated with option and RSU awards.









(b)





Represents transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions.









(c)





Represents impairments of the fair value of investment and litigation-related assets.





























Free Cash Flow









This press release refers to “Free Cash Flow” which is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from sale of property & equipment. Historically reported amounts of Free Cash Flow for the year ended December 31, 2023 have been recast to include the effect of proceeds from the sale of property and equipment. This adjustment aligns the calculation with the Company’s current presentation methodology and more accurately reflects net cash flows for capital expenditures by accounting for inflows on asset dispositions. The Company's presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.





The Company uses free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, in its operational and financial decision-making. Management believes free cash flow is useful to investors as it is commonly used by analysts, investors, rating agencies, and other stakeholders to assess competitors and evaluate a company's ability to service its debt. However, free cash flow should not be viewed as a measure of liquidity or as an indicator of cash available for discretionary use, including business investments or meeting financial obligations.





The following unaudited table is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Free Cash Flow, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:























Year Ended December 31,













(in thousands)





















2024





















2023















Net cash provided by operating activities













$





39,089













$





45,212













Purchase of property and equipment

















(37,771





)













(26,093





)









Proceeds from sale of property & equipment

















10,321

















2,588















Free Cash Flow

















$









11,639

















$









21,707



















The revenues from each major source are summarized in the following table:















Year Ended December 31,





















2024

















% of Total Revenue

















2023

















% of Total Revenue













$









Change













%









Change















Net revenue from rentals

























































Ventilator rentals, non-invasive and invasive





$





124,577













55.6









%









$





108,258













59.2









%









$





16,319













15.1









%









Other home medical equipment rentals









48,651













21.7









%













38,315













20.9









%













10,336













27.0









%













Net revenue from sales and services

























































Equipment and supply sales









30,896













13.7









%













25,770













14.1









%













5,126













19.9









%









Service revenues









20,133













9.0









%













10,665













5.8









%













9,468













88.8









%











Total net revenue









$









224,257

















100.0













%













$









183,008

















100.0













%













$









41,249

















22.5













%









