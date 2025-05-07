Viemed Healthcare, Inc. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results and Updates Full Year Guidance

Viemed Healthcare reports Q1 2025 financial results, with increased revenues, net income, and updated full-year guidance.

Quiver AI Summary

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting net revenues of $59.1 million, a 17% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. The company achieved a net income of $2.6 million, equivalent to $0.06 per diluted share, reflecting a 64% year-over-year increase. Adjusted EBITDA also rose by 26% to $12.8 million. Viemed increased its patient counts for ventilators, PAP therapy, and sleep resupply services, with strong overall growth. The company has a solid cash balance of $10.2 million and anticipates increased revenues and EBITDA for the full year, now projected between $256 million and $265 million. Additionally, Viemed plans to acquire Lehan's Medical Equipment for $26 million later this year, which is expected to enhance its growth in respiratory care and complementary services. Viemed's CEO expressed optimism about the company’s performance despite market volatility and affirmed its commitment to providing effective home healthcare services.

Potential Positives

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $59.1 million, a 17% increase from the same period in 2024, indicating strong growth in the company’s financial performance.

Net income increased by 64% to $2.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, showcasing improved profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA rose by 26% to $12.8 million compared to the prior year, suggesting operational efficiency and stronger cash flow.

The planned acquisition of Lehan’s Medical Equipment for $26 million is expected to enhance Viemed's service offerings and contribute to future growth, with an anticipated robust financial impact post-acquisition.

Potential Negatives

Despite an overall increase in net revenues, the Company's cash and cash equivalents decreased significantly from $17.5 million at the end of 2024 to $10.2 million as of March 31, 2025, indicating potential liquidity concerns.

The press release highlighted a sequential decline in the sleep resupply patient count, which decreased by 6% from December 31, 2024, potentially signaling issues in this segment of the business.

Viemed has not included the anticipated impact of the acquisition of Lehan’s Medical Equipment in its full-year 2025 guidance, which raises questions about the potential risks and uncertainties associated with the acquisition's integration and performance.

FAQ

What are the recent financial results for Viemed Healthcare?

For Q1 2025, Viemed reported net revenues of $59.1 million, a 17% increase from Q1 2024.

How did Viemed's net income change in Q1 2025?

Net income for Q1 2025 was $2.6 million, reflecting a 64% increase from $1.6 million in Q1 2024.

What is Viemed's updated guidance for 2025?

Viemed expects net revenue for 2025 to be between $256 million and $265 million, raising the lower end of its previous guidance.

What acquisition did Viemed announce recently?

Viemed announced an agreement to acquire Lehan’s Medical Equipment for approximately $26 million, targeting completion in Q3 2025.

When will Viemed host a conference call to discuss results?

Viemed will host a conference call on May 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the financial results and guidance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VMD Insider Trading Activity

$VMD insiders have traded $VMD stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NITIN KAUSHAL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $1,087,380 .

. RANDY E. DOBBS sold 36,261 shares for an estimated $336,502

TIMOTHY SMOKOFF has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,865 shares for an estimated $91,363.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 68 institutional investors add shares of $VMD stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LAFAYETTE, La., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (NASDAQ:VMD), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and updated guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2025.







Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):









Net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were $59.1 million, representing an increase of $8.5 million, or 17%, over net revenues reported for the comparable quarter ended March 31, 2024.











Net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 were $59.1 million, representing an increase of $8.5 million, or 17%, over net revenues reported for the comparable quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Net income attributable to Viemed for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $2.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, an increase of 64% over net income attributable to Viemed of $1.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.











Net income attributable to Viemed for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $2.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, an increase of 64% over net income attributable to Viemed of $1.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $12.8 million, a 26% increase as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.











Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $12.8 million, a 26% increase as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024. A reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables accompanying this press release.



The Company increased its ventilator patient count to 11,809 as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 13% over March 31, 2024, and a slight increase as compared to December 31, 2024.











The Company increased its ventilator patient count to 11,809 as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 13% over March 31, 2024, and a slight increase as compared to December 31, 2024.



The Company increased its PAP therapy patient count to 22,899 as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 46% over March 31, 2024, and a 7% sequential increase from December 31, 2024. The Company's sleep resupply patient count was 22,941 as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 21% over March 31, 2024, and a 6% sequential decrease from December 31, 2024.











The Company increased its PAP therapy patient count to 22,899 as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 46% over March 31, 2024, and a 7% sequential increase from December 31, 2024. The Company's sleep resupply patient count was 22,941 as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 21% over March 31, 2024, and a 6% sequential decrease from December 31, 2024.



As of March 31, 2025, the Company maintains a strong cash balance of $10.2 million, and an overall working capital balance of $13.6 million. Long-term debt as of March 31, 2025 amounted to $3.5 million and the Company has $55 million available under existing credit facilities.













Updated Full Year 2025 Guidance (all dollar amounts are USD):









Net revenue for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be in the range of $256 million to $265 million, increased from the prior range of $254 million to $265 million.











Net revenue for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be in the range of $256 million to $265 million, increased from the prior range of $254 million to $265 million.



Adjusted EBITDA for the year ending December 31, 2025 is expected to be in the range of $55 million to $58 million, increased from the prior range of $54 million to $58 million. See “Forward-Looking Statements” below for further information on this non-GAAP financial guidance.













Agreement to Acquire Lehan’s Medical Equipment for $26 Million in Third Quarter of 2025 (all dollar amounts are USD):









As previously disclosed on May 6, 2025, Viemed agreed to acquire Lehan’s Medical Equipment, a healthcare company offering home medical equipment with specialties in respiratory care and women’s health, for approximately $26 million, subject to customary net working capital adjustments and an estimated $2.2 million of contingent payments. In 2024, Lehan generated net revenues of approximately $25.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.4 million.











As previously disclosed on May 6, 2025, Viemed agreed to acquire Lehan’s Medical Equipment, a healthcare company offering home medical equipment with specialties in respiratory care and women’s health, for approximately $26 million, subject to customary net working capital adjustments and an estimated $2.2 million of contingent payments. In 2024, Lehan generated net revenues of approximately $25.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $7.4 million.



Viemed has not included the anticipated impact of this acquisition in its full year 2025 guidance. When the acquisition is completed, subject to customary closing conditions, in the third quarter of 2025, the Company intends to update its full year outlook to incorporate the anticipated contributions from the acquisition.











Casey Hoyt, Viemed’s CEO, noted, ”We are pleased to see marked improvement in each of our businesses in what has historically been our toughest quarter. The strong, across-the-board start to the year has given us the confidence to tighten our guidance by raising the lower end of our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA ranges. This performance is directly attributable to returns we are already seeing from the structure we put in place in 2024 to improve our sales organization and accelerate the hiring of new reps, as well as the leveraging of investments in technology for greater efficiencies. We are ahead of pace on increasing the sales team and expanding into new territories to fuel organic growth.





“The strong balance sheet continues to facilitate the opportunity we have pursued for the past 12 months to significantly improve and extend the life of our ventilator fleet. This unique opportunity, which we expect to conclude in the first half of this year, has been primarily funded by the existing buyback program from a large supplier. We expect this investment to reap long-term rewards as we grow the business. Our strong capital position and cash flow are also enabling us to layer on inorganic growth such as the acquisition of Lehan's Medical Equipment later this year that is expected to complement the growth we are experiencing in the complex respiratory, sleep and staffing businesses.





“While the macro environment has led to significant volatility in the public markets, we have seen no impact to date to our business from tariffs or a pullback from providers and payers. In fact, our certified Respiratory Therapists and technology-enabled clinical approach continue to earn us a trusted place in the home. Here, our value proposition to patients is greater satisfaction and better outcomes; to hospitals and health systems it’s fewer readmissions; and to payers it’s a lower total cost of care versus institutional settings. We believe we are perfectly positioned to help improve lives through compassionate care in the home.”







Conference Call Details







The Company will host a conference call to discuss first quarter results, as well as its 2025 guidance, on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. EDT.





Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:





866-682-6100 (US Toll-Free)





+1-862-298-0702 (International)





Live Audio Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=0dOJVhdb





Following the conclusion of the call, an audio recording and transcript of the call can be accessed on the Company's website.







ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.







Viemed is an in-home clinical care provider of post-acute respiratory healthcare equipment and services in the United States, including non-invasive ventilators (NIV), sleep therapy, staffing, and other complementary products and services. Viemed focuses on efficient and effective in-home treatment with clinical practitioners providing therapy, education and counseling to patients in their homes using high-touch and high-tech services. Visit our website at www.viemed.com.





For further information, please contact:







Investor Relations







ir@viemed.com







Tripp Sullivan







SCR Partners, LLC





615-942-7077







Trae Fitzgerald







Chief Financial Officer





Viemed Healthcare, Inc.





337-504-3802









Forward-Looking Statements











Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will”, “should”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company's net revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025, the improvement and extension of the life of the Company’s ventilator fleet, and the timing of the closing of the acquisition of Lehan Drugs, Inc. and the anticipated synergies and other benefits of the acquisition, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which the we operate; significant capital requirements and operating risks that we may be subject to; our ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of our common shares; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; inflation; reductions in reimbursement rates and audits of reimbursement claims by various governmental and private payor entities; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on our information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which we are exposed; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by us; and the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, and claims resulting from such events or concerns, as well as other general economic, market and business conditions; and other factors beyond our control; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov, including the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.









This press release contains non-GAAP financial guidance. There is no reliable or reasonably estimable comparable GAAP measure for the Company’s non-GAAP financial guidance because the Company is not able to reliably predict the impact of certain items that typically have one or more of the following characteristics: highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of future operating results. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods. As a result, reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on the Company’s future GAAP results.









The Company’s financial guidance in this press release excludes the impact of potential future strategic acquisitions and any items that have not yet been identified or quantified. This guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties inherent in all forward-looking statements, as outlined above.





































VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)













(Unaudited)















































At









March 31, 2025













At









December 31, 2024













ASSETS





























Current assets



























Cash and cash equivalents









$





10,160









$





17,540









Accounts receivable, net













26,789













24,911









Inventory













4,510













4,320









Prepaid expenses and other assets













7,661













6,109











Total current assets











$





49,120









$





52,880











Long-term assets



























Property and equipment, net













81,054













76,279









Finance lease right-of-use assets













31













50









Operating lease right-of-use assets













2,877













2,831









Equity investments













2,794













2,794









Deferred tax asset













8,398













8,398









Identifiable intangibles, net













816













848









Goodwill













32,989













32,989











Total long-term assets











$





128,959









$





124,189











TOTAL ASSETS











$





178,079









$





177,069



































LIABILITIES





























Current liabilities



























Trade payables









$





7,944









$





5,322









Deferred revenue













6,795













6,694









Income taxes payable













1,878













3,883









Accrued liabilities













17,543













20,157









Finance lease liabilities, current portion













32













50









Operating lease liabilities, current portion













905













811









Current portion of long-term debt













390













409











Total current liabilities











$





35,487









$





37,326











Long-term liabilities



























Accrued liabilities













410













846









Operating lease liabilities, less current portion













1,903













2,007









Long-term debt













3,530













3,589











Total long-term liabilities











$





5,843









$





6,442











TOTAL LIABILITIES











$





41,330









$





43,768



































Commitments and Contingencies















—













—



































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 39,523,787 and 39,132,897 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













28,151













23,365









Additional paid-in capital













15,873













18,337









Retained earnings













90,732













89,691











TOTAL VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











$





134,756









$





131,393









Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary













1,993













1,908











TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











$





136,749









$





133,301











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











$





178,079









$





177,069



































































VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME











(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)













(Unaudited)































Three Months Ended





March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Revenue







$





59,129













$





50,593

































Cost of revenue









25,850

















20,791



































Gross profit







$





33,279













$





29,802



































Operating expenses























Selling, general and administrative









28,425

















24,814













Research and development









797

















750













Stock-based compensation









2,311

















1,432













Depreciation and amortization









348

















415













Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment









(2,368





)













213













Other income, net









(75





)













(26





)











Income from operations







$





3,841













$





2,204



































Non-operating income and expenses























Income from investments









—

















(67





)









Interest expense, net









179

















150



































Net income before taxes











3,662

















2,121













Provision for income taxes









952

















518















Net income







$





2,710













$





1,603













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest









85

















—















Net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.







$





2,625













$





1,603



































Net income per share























Basic





$





0.07













$





0.04













Diluted





$





0.06













$





0.04



































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:























Basic









39,426,753

















38,717,123













Diluted









41,627,876

















40,580,634















































































VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)













(Unaudited)







































Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025





















2024

















Cash flows from operating activities



























Net income









$





2,710













$





1,603













Adjustments for:

























Depreciation and amortization













6,613

















6,285













Stock-based compensation expense













2,311

















1,432













Distributions of earnings received from equity method investments













—

















49













Income from equity method investments













—

















(67





)









Income from debt investment













—

















(55





)









Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment













(2,368





)













213













Amortization of deferred financing costs













35

















—













Changes in working capital:

























Accounts receivable, net













(1,878





)













(6,026





)









Inventory













(190





)













279













Prepaid expenses and other assets













(601





)













99













Trade payables













1,176

















588













Deferred revenue













101

















(115





)









Accrued liabilities













(3,050





)













(3,632





)









Income tax payable/receivable













(2,005





)













522















Net cash provided by operating activities











$





2,854













$





1,175







































Cash flows from investing activities



























Purchase of property and equipment













(15,483





)













(6,006





)









Proceeds from sale of property and equipment













6,953

















641















Net cash used in investing activities











$





(8,530





)









$





(5,365





)



































Cash flows from financing activities



























Proceeds from exercise of options













11

















304













Principal payments on term notes













(113





)













(589





)









Shares redeemed to pay income tax













(1,584





)













(961





)









Repayments of finance lease liabilities













(18





)













(94





)











Net cash used in financing activities











$





(1,704





)









$





(1,340





)



































Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents















(7,380





)













(5,530





)











Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year















17,540

















12,839















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period











$





10,160













$





7,309







































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information



























Cash paid during the period for interest









$





125













$





224













Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds









$





2,957













$





—







































Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions



























Equipment and other fixed asset purchases payable at end of period









$





3,625













$





2,428













Equipment sales receivable at end of period









$





3,832













$





—























































Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release refers to “Adjusted EBITDA”, which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company’s operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company’s business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company’s capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company’s day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company’s operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company’s employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company’s internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company’s operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company’s operating performance in the same manner as management. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of the Company’s financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s operating results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, certain items (mostly non-cash) are excluded from net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc., including depreciation and amortization of capitalized assets, net interest expense (income), stock based compensation, transaction costs, impairment of assets, and taxes.





The following table is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc., the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:



















































VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.









Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA











(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)













(Unaudited)























































For the quarter ended









March 31,





2025









December 31,





2024









September 30,





2024









June 30,





2024









March 31,





2024









December 31,





2023









September 30,





2023









June 30,





2023













Net Income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.







$





2,625





$





4,316





$





3,878





$





1,468





$





1,603





$





3,477





$





2,919





$





2,330













Add back:









































Depreciation & amortization









6,613









6,366









6,408









6,309









6,285









5,918









5,975









5,207













Interest expense (income)









179









147









225









254









150









256









237









(20





)









Stock-based compensation



(a)











2,311









1,521









1,712









1,620









1,432









1,534









1,453









1,471













Transaction costs



(b)











85









11









12









221









110









61









177









94













Impairment of assets



(c)











—









—









125









2,173









—









—









—









—













Income tax expense









952









1,881









1,594









768









518









1,599









1,320









728















Adjusted EBITDA









$









12,765









$









14,242









$









13,954









$









12,813









$









10,098









$









12,845









$









12,081









$









9,810



























(a)





Represents non-cash, equity-based compensation expense associated with option and RSU awards.









(b)





Represents transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions.









(c)





Represents impairments of the fair value of investment and litigation-related assets.











































































VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.









Key Financial and Operational Information











(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except vent patients)













(Unaudited)























































For the quarter ended









March 31,









2025









December 31,





2024









September 30,





2024









June 30,





2024









March 31,





2024









December 31,





2023









September 30,





2023









June 30,





2023













Financial Information:







































Revenue





$





59,129









$





60,695









$





58,004









$





54,965









$





50,593









$





50,739









$





49,402









$





43,311













Gross Profit





$





33,279









$





36,138









$





34,371









$





32,892









$





29,802









$





32,111









$





30,562









$





26,106













Gross Profit %









56





%









60





%









59





%









60





%









59





%









63





%









62





%









60





%









Net Income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc.





$





2,625









$





4,316









$





3,878









$





1,468









$





1,603









$





3,477









$





2,919









$





2,330













Cash and Cash Equivalents (As of)





$





10,160









$





17,540









$





11,347









$





8,807









$





7,309









$





12,839









$





10,078









$





10,224













Total Assets (As of)





$





178,079









$





177,069









$





169,526









$





163,947









$





154,875









$





154,895









$





149,400









$





149,117













Adjusted EBITDA



(





1)







$





12,765









$





14,242









$





13,954









$





12,813









$





10,098









$





12,845









$





12,081









$





9,810















Operational Information:







































Vent Patients



(





2)











11,809













11,795













11,374













10,905













10,450













10,327













10,244













10,005













PAP Therapy Patients



(





3)











22,899













21,338













19,478













17,349













15,726













14,900













14,788













13,313













Sleep Resupply Patients



(





4)











22,941













24,478













22,143













20,185













18,904













18,902













18,544













12,572



























(1)







Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for definition of Adjusted EBITDA.











(2)







Vent Patients represents the number of active ventilator patients on recurring billing service at the end of each calendar quarter.











(3)







PAP Therapy Patients represents the number of distinct patients billed for PAP therapy services during each calendar quarter.











(4)







Sleep Resupply Patients represents the number of distinct patients who received supplies through our sleep resupply program during each calendar quarter.



















The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.