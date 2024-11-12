News & Insights

Viemed Healthcare Expands Amid Rising Healthcare Needs

November 12, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

The latest announcement is out from Viemed Healthcare ( (VMD) ).

Viemed Healthcare, a leading player in the US home respiratory care industry, is capturing the market with its non-invasive ventilation services, boasting a 25% annual growth rate since 2017. The company, listed on NASDAQ, serves over 127,000 patients and is strategically positioned to benefit from demographic shifts and increased demand for cost-effective home healthcare solutions. Investors should note the company’s robust growth trajectory and its focus on expanding services amidst rising healthcare needs and technological advancements.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

