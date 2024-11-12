Viemed Healthcare Expands Amid Rising Healthcare Needs

The latest announcement is out from Viemed Healthcare ( (VMD) ).

Viemed Healthcare, a leading player in the US home respiratory care industry, is capturing the market with its non-invasive ventilation services, boasting a 25% annual growth rate since 2017. The company, listed on NASDAQ, serves over 127,000 patients and is strategically positioned to benefit from demographic shifts and increased demand for cost-effective home healthcare solutions. Investors should note the company’s robust growth trajectory and its focus on expanding services amidst rising healthcare needs and technological advancements.

