VIEMED HEALTHCARE Earnings Results: $VMD Reports Quarterly Earnings

VIEMED HEALTHCARE ($VMD) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.10 per share, missing estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $60,700,000, beating estimates of $60,549,500 by $150,500.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE Insider Trading Activity

VIEMED HEALTHCARE insiders have traded $VMD stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NITIN KAUSHAL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $1,087,380 .

. RANDY E. DOBBS sold 36,261 shares for an estimated $336,502

VIEMED HEALTHCARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 74 institutional investors add shares of VIEMED HEALTHCARE stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

