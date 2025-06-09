Viemed Healthcare Announces 1.98 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD), an in-home clinical care provider, on Monday announced that its Board has a share repurchase program up to 1,976,441 common shares

The repurchase will be effective through June 2026.

The company plans to repurchase 1,976,441 shares, about 5% of its total shares outstanding as of March 31.

In the pre-market trading, Viemed Healthcare is 4.02% higher at $6.99 on the Nasdaq.

