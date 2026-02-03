Vidrala (BIT:1VID) Price Target Increased by 15.59% to 124.20

The average one-year price target for Vidrala (BIT:1VID) has been revised to €124.20 / share. This is an increase of 15.59% from the prior estimate of €107.45 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €107.24 to a high of €142.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.13% from the latest reported closing price of €92.60 / share.

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vidrala. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 21.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VID is 0.11%, an increase of 26.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.15% to 1,430K shares.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 311K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 345K shares , representing a decrease of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VID by 17.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 194K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares , representing a decrease of 8.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VID by 5.42% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 134K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1VID by 5.60% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 129K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 77K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

