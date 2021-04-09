Videos Represent the Most Compelling Use Case for NFTs - Here’s Why

By Halsey Minor

NFTs are currently whipping up a storm, one that far outstrips the popularity of anything cryptocurrencies have experienced in the past. Auction houses including Christie’s and Sotheby’s can’t get enough of digital art, leading Bloomberg to dub the NFT craze a “gold-rush mentality.”

However, it’s worth noting that the trend for NFTs is following an evolutionary path somewhat similar to the media they represent. The current trend has been in a limited range of formats, mostly images, with music and gifs featuring to a lesser extent. It’s still something of a rarity to see a video the length of the recent Saturday Night Live sketch “What the hell’s an NFT?” actually becoming an NFT.

Transformative Potential

Given a bit more time, video will eventually consume the NFT space. The entire medium is ripe for disruption by this emerging format. Consider the movie industry. Before we all started streaming, it used to be normal for studios to release exclusive, limited-edition versions of DVDs with director’s cuts, cast interviews, and behind-the-scenes clips, for which fans were happy to pay significantly more than for a general release. Video NFTs could reintroduce the idea of an exclusive edition.

NFTs can also offer indie filmmakers a new route to market for their creations, independent of the big studios. With the ability to mint video NFTs, it’s no different from the renaissance that digital artists are currently experiencing with art NFTs.

The organizers of sporting events and esports will deliver exclusive games or interviews with their favorite players directly to fans without needing to negotiate with networks and distributors.

Even more powerful, consider the entire video catalog of YouTube. YouTube ostensibly started life as a way of allowing anyone to create and distribute content, but the current reality is that it’s become a race to the top, and only a very small percentage of users can monetize it in any meaningful way. Most make more funds from brand sponsorships and affiliate marketing than they do from YouTube ads. Video NFTs would allow every single creator to generate unique, monetizable content for their followers, lining Google’s deep pockets.

Centralized Control

It’s also worth considering the issue of who controls the medium of video in its current format. Most people would assume it’s the entities discussed above - YouTube, Netflix, TV networks, movie studios. But in today’s digitized world, the real control lies a layer back from those entities, with the tech companies who control the vast amounts of data storage needed to host all that video – companies like AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba, and a few others.

These companies have the power to determine what gets published and what doesn’t – even the video company itself has to play by their rules.

Therefore, blockchain offers invaluable opportunities to transform the way that video is stored, delivered, consumed, and purchased. However, until now, the infrastructure has been significantly lagging behind.

The critical problem is that legacy blockchains simply aren’t designed to store data. We talk about “decentralized applications” on Ethereum or other platforms as if the question of decentralization is binary.

The fact is that Ethereum only handles token transactions and matters of asset ownership. Storage on Ethereum so expensive as to be prohibitive, and storing video on a network where every node has to store the entire blockchain history, would grind the platform to a halt in almost no time. Instead, all the non-asset data used in any given application are typically stored on centralized servers – the ones operated by the same set of tech conglomerates.

For the future of the video NFT market, this creates a problem. We need a decentralized means of storing video files, offering much greater capacity than the Ethereum blockchain, which can only really cope with smaller files.

A New Age for Video

Now, the infrastructure is emerging that allows video storage and distribution to happen in a decentralized way, making it resistant to censorship. In itself, this is a fundamental shift from the way that we consume video today. However, by introducing the ability to create video-based NFTs of the length of an entire TV show or movie, the shift becomes even more significant.

Thanks to the availability of services like Storj and Filecoin, such a paradigm shift is now underway. By combining a video NFT creation platform and marketplace with decentralized file storage capabilities, there’s no need to depend on Ethereum or on any of the centralized data providers like AWS.

For instance, Filecoin whom we just announced an integration with recently shared it had exceeded 2.5 billion gigabytes of capacity via its global community. This would be enough to store 725 million 1080p high-resolution movie files. Furthermore, the ecosystems offer incentives that are aligned to bigger user numbers. The more people use Filecoin for storage, the greater the opportunity for rewards for network participants, meaning the network can scale to far bigger storage capacities.

Today’s NFT revolution is only at the very beginning. Video has already been on a transformative journey over recent decades, and is now primed for the next stage of development. As video NFTs gain the same prominence as art NFTs are currently experiencing, we will see entirely new streams of value emerge from the video markets.

About the author:

Halsey Minor is a technology visionary behind some of the greatest successes in enterprise computing, which have anticipated “what’s next” in enterprise architecture and technology adoption. Minor’s extensive resume includes launching a vast portfolio of companies worth over $250 billion in cumulative value, building a Nasdaq 100 company from scratch, and pioneering countless disruptive technologies. His achievements as founder, co-founder, or investor include CNET, Salesforce, Uphold, Google Voice, OpenDNS, and Vignette (now a part of OpenText), VideoCoin Network, and Live Planet.

