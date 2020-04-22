Videogame Sales Hit 12-Year High: 4 Stocks to Buy

Videogame sales in the United States spiked in March, hitting its highest level in more than a decade. The surge was led by Nintendo Co., Ltd. NTDOY, which sold more than 50 million Switch gaming consoles.

Together, sales of gaming consoles Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch rose 63% from a year earlier to $461 million in March. This is a sign that the video gaming industry is likely to benefit from the coronavirus crisis.

The pandemic has forced millions of people into lockdown and quarantine. With nothing much to do locked inside their houses, most are either video streaming or playing video games.

Videogame Sales Boom

According to research firm NPD, videogame sales in the United States hit a 12-year high in March. Sales of gaming hardware, software and accessories in the United States surged 35% to $1.6 billion in March from a year earlier.

The growth is the highest since March 2008 , when sales had risen more than 52% to $1.8 billion, according to NDP. Nintendo’s Animal Cross: New Horizons, which was launched in March, topped the list of best-selling games, outselling Sony Corporation’s SNE PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Corporation’s MSFT Xbox One in console sales.

According to Sellics, which offers technology for vendors on Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN Amazon Marketplace, Switch sales on the ecommerce site have increased 2,979% since the start of 2020 in North America. Switch was also sold out at other major retailers like Best But, Inc. BBY, Target Corporation TGT and Walmart, Inc. WMT.

Coronavirus Helps Videogame Industry

Governments across the world are shutting down countries and implementing stay-at-home orders. This has seen certain businesses, including gaming, online streaming and video conferencing, witnessing a boost in user engagement. According to Sellics, videogame sales have jumped around 500% in the United States on Amazon so far this year.

Besides Nintendo, Activation Blizzard, Inc. ATVI also reported millions of signups for Call of Duty: Warzone, a new free-to-play shooting game available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, in March. Sales are up 65% over the same period in 2019. Amazon-owned Livestreaming platform Twitch, which allows others to chat and watch games being played, has seen a surge in the number of hours watched.

Videogame sales are expected to witness growth in the near term with stay-at-home orders and lockdown likely to remain in place for some time now. Given this scenario it is prudent to say that these five stocks are likely to rally in the near future.

