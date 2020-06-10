Videogame ETFs Surge Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all sporting events have been canceled. As a result, many consumers who loved watching football, hockey and other sports in stadiums, are now entertaining themselves by playing video games or watching esports online.

While video gaming & esports stocks and ETFs got a big boost from the crisis, these products were doing well even before COVID related shutdowns. The industry has been rising fast over the last few years.

The four ETFs in the space take very different approaches in selecting their holdings and weighting them. The VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) and the Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) aim to provide more “pure-play” exposure by including companies that generate at least half of their revenues from relevant industries. Nvidia (NVDA) is a top holding in both these funds.

The Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) holds game developers, console and chip makers, and game retailers. Tech giants Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) are among its holdings. The Roundhill BITKRAFT Esports Digital Entertainment ETF (NERD) focuses on esports.

