Video: Social Media Platforms Flag Influencers Who Promote Cannabis Products

In the latest episode of Cannabis Insider, Sarah Saffari, the founder of Influencer Nexus, the first-ever influencer marketing agency founded by influencers, discusses the complexities of influencer marketing within the cannabis industry.

Safari’s insights reveal the challenges and possibilities for cannabis companies looking to use the power of influencers in a digital world governed by stringent regulations.

Influencer Fraud in Cannabis Marketing

Safari delved into the prevailing issue of influencer fraud, a considerable hurdle in digital marketing. “Engagement and follower fraud are rampant in this space; you can tell by the number of followers versus the engagement.

When you get someone with ten thousand plus followers but 20 likes on a post, it’s suspicious,” she explained. “It’s about finding those influencers whose engagement and following are real, who truly resonate with the brand’s ethos.”

This fraud stems from bot-generated followers and engagements. It poses a risk for cannabis brands seeking authentic representation in the influencer market.

Safari says InfluencerNexus looks for this and sorts out to have a more trustworthy database of influencers to work with.

Evolving Social Media Policies

Safari also touched on the fiery nature of social media regulations, especially concerning cannabis content.

“As platforms gradually change their policies, there’s a new terrain for cannabis brands to explore in influencer marketing,” she noted, indicating a shift towards more open social media environments that could benefit cannabis marketing strategies.

Currently, she says it’s not uncommon for social media platforms to flag, remove, and sometimes even ban creators for posting cannabis content.

This has caused influencers to steer away from working with cannabis retail brands.

The Future of Cannabis Influencer Marketing

Looking ahead, Safari sees an evolving landscape for influencer marketing in cannabis.

“The potential shift in social media policies could open up new avenues for cannabis brands and a positive move towards promoting those products,” she stated. This change could impact how cannabis companies engage with their audience through digital platforms.

Join Abbey Higginbotham and Pato Liddle on Cannabis Insider at 1 pm ET on Tuesdays and Thursdays for more compelling discussions and insights into the evolving cannabis world. Don’t miss out on the journey as we uncover the latest trends, innovations, and influential voices shaping the industry’s future.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from and network with industry pioneers like Erin Gore. Culver City, California awaits you on Feb. 22, 2024. Join us at the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight at BioScience LA — where the heartbeat of the cannabis industry resonates with every conversation.

Register now and be part of the conversation shaping the future of cannabis.

Now Read: USDA Intensifies Hemp Industry Analysis With Nationwide Farmer Surveys

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.