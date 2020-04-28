Video Streaming Gains Traction With HBO Max On Track

HBO Max, the upcoming video-on-demand service from AT&T, Inc. T, which launches May 27, will be available on Apple, Inc. AAPL devices, the company said on Apr 27. Customers will be able to watch HBO Max on iPhone, iPad and iPod devices along with Apple TV.

HBO Max will be the latest to enter the already-crowded streaming market dominated by the likes of Netflix, Inc. NFLX, The Walt Disney Company’s DIS Disney+, Amazon.com, Inc.’s AMZN Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. Moreover, HBO Max is slated to launch at a time when the streaming market is witnessing a surge in subscriptions following the coronavirus outbreak. Video-on-demand and music streaming are set to gain with users clinging on to these services to kill boredom amid stay-at-home restrictions.

HBO Max to Take on Other Streaming Giants

AT&T last week announced the launch date of HBO Max. The company at that time said that it will make HBO Max free to some customers. This week, the company said that the services will be available free on Apple devices. Customers with second and third-generation Apple TV models will also be able to stream HBO Max content from their iPhone and iPad.

Much like its competitors, HBO Max has a huge catalogue of films and documentaries, along with six originals. With television productions shut down globally due to the pandemic, streaming services have become a preferred mode of entertainment. Needles to say, HBO Max's debut couldn't have come at a better time. AT&T has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company's shares have gained 2.3% in the past 30 days.

Streaming Services Gain From Covid-19 Outbreak

Tech is one of the rare sectors benefiting from the coronavirus pandemic, which has kept billions of people at home with little to do but stream. Last week, Netflix released first-quarter subscriber figures, which more than doubled its projections. The streaming giant gained 15.8 million paid customers in the first quarter, taking its global total to 182.9 million.

Interestingly, Netflix's users grew only in mid March when stay-at-home restrictions were well in place. Shares of Netflix have jumped 18% over the past 30 days. Netflix carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Earlier this month, The Walt Disney Company said that its streaming service Disney+ has crossed more than 50 million subscribers. Disney+ debuted five months ago and was launched in Europe and Asia only in March-end and early April, respectively. As of Feb 3, it had 28.6 million subscribers, which almost doubled in a month. Shares of Disney have gained 10% in the past month.

Apple is also trying to cash in on the situation. The iPhone maker last week said that it will be launching its music streaming service in 52 new countries, which means Apple Music will now be available in 167 markets. Apple’s shares have jumped 14.3% in the past one month. The company has a Zacks Rank #3.

