Kaltura, which provides live and on-demand video SaaS solutions, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Kaltura's Video Experience Cloud offers live, real-time, and on-demand video products including Video Portal, Town Halls, Video Messaging, Webinars, Virtual Events, and Meetings. It also offers specialized industry solutions, including Learning Management System Video, Lecture Capture, and Virtual Classroom for educational institutions, as well as a TV Solution for media and telecom companies. In 2020, more than 15 million authenticated users interacted with its products and solutions, and at year end, the company had approximately 1,000 customers, including 25 of the Fortune 100 and more than 50% of US R1 educational institutions.



The New York, NY-based company was founded in 2006 and booked $120 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol KLTR. Kaltura filed confidentially on December 18, 2020. Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Wells Fargo Securities, and Deutsche Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Video software provider Kaltura files for a $100 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.