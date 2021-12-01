US Markets
CFVI

Video platform Rumble to go public via $2.1 bln SPAC deal

Contributor
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Canadian video platform Rumble Inc said on Wednesday it would go public by merging with blank-check firm CF Acquisition Corp VI at an initial enterprise value of $2.1 billion.

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Canadian video platform Rumble Inc said on Wednesday it would go public by merging with blank-check firm CF Acquisition Corp VI CFVI.O at an initial enterprise value of $2.1 billion.

The deal is expected to provide about $400 million in proceeds to Rumble, the company said in a statement.

Upon the deal's closing, Rumble said founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski will retain voting control.

The combined company will be called Rumble and is expected to list on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CFVI

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular