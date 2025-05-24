Video Issue: AGI Is Coming – Will You Adapt or Be Left in the Dust?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Picture this: It’s the late 1990s or early 2000s, and you’re cruising to Blockbuster on a Friday night, hoping to snag the last copy of that new release everyone’s talking about.

Fast forward to today, and Blockbuster is nothing but a nostalgic memory.

What happened?

Well, the video rental company failed to see its innovative competitor Netflix Inc. (NFLX) coming.

The same story played out with Kodak when digital cameras emerged.

And BlackBerry when Apple Inc. (AAPL) revolutionized smart phones.

I recently sat down with Charles Sizemore, Chief Investment Strategist at our publishing partner The Freeport Society, to talk about this. In that conversation, he pointed out that these giants at the time didn’t just stumble – they were completely blindsided by technological shifts they refused to acknowledge.

And now, we’re staring down the barrel of another potentially extinction-level event: artificial general intelligence (AGI).

While today’s AI needs your prompts and questions to function, AGI will operate all on its own – making decisions independently, solving problems without human input, potentially exceeding human intelligence altogether.

The impact of AGI will be staggering. Entire industries could change overnight, and many jobs will vanish. The question isn’t if AGI will arrive – it’s whether you’ll be ready when it does.

Today, I want to share my recent conversation with Charles. Click here or on the play button below to watch now.

In our conversation, we dive deep into:

What AGI actually is – and why it’s completely different from today’s AI (think of a calculator that decides what equations to solve all by itself).

The timeline for AGI’s arrival and its real-world applications.

How to invest in this revolution with my three-bucket strategy: investing in AGI, investing alongside AGI, and investing in stealth AGI.

We’ll also discuss why “boring” industries like agriculture might get the last laugh.

It’s up to you whether you want to adapt and thrive in this new age, potentially scoring a once-in-a-lifetime moneymaking opportunity, or join yesterday’s giants in the dustbin of history.

Click here to watch The Road to AGI Summit: Final Warning special broadcast.

Regards,

Eric Fry

