Video Game Sales Up 37% Year Over Year in August

August might have been a hot coronavirus-infected mess for many people, but it was a fine month for the video game industry. According to data compiled by market researcher The NPD Group, video game sales leaped 37% higher on a year-over-year basis during the month to land at $2.9 billion.

That's adding some pixels onto the year-to-date amount. Calendar 2020 sales now tally $25.9 billion, representing a 22% improvement over the same period of 2019.

Image source: Getty Images.

The major factor in this rise is, of course, the coronavirus pandemic. Video games are an easy go-to entertainment option for consumers with the right equipment. The extra hours spent at home these days have to be filled somehow.

The pandemic isn't the only reason for the dramatic rise, however.

August saw the release of several new titles in long-running and popular series. Notable among these was the No. 1-selling Madden NFL 21 from Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), which topped the charts despite only officially getting released for multiple platforms in the final days of the month. That performance is par for the course since Madden is the bestselling video game franchise in history.

Electronic Arts also took the No. 2 position for August with another new athletic title, EA Sports UFC 4. The game has been released on Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox One and Sony's (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation 4.

As for other companies in the segment, Nintendo (OTC: NTDOY) had a strong position on the bestseller list, taking exactly half of the top 20 slots. Its bestseller in August was the buzz-worthy Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Microsoft wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

Teresa Kersten, an employee of LinkedIn, a Microsoft subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends Electronic Arts and Nintendo and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $85 calls on Microsoft and short January 2021 $115 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.