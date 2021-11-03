US Markets
EA

Video game publisher Electronic Arts raises annual sales forecast

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Lucy Nicholson / Reuters

Electronic Arts Inc on Wednesday raised its annual adjusted sales forecast, betting on its soccer franchise "FIFA" and the upcoming launch of warfare title "Battleground 2042".

(Adds Take-Two results, EA share movement)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc on Wednesday raised its annual adjusted sales forecast, betting on its soccer franchise "FIFA" and the upcoming launch of warfare title "Battleground 2042".

The videogame maker said it expected full-year adjusted sales of $7.63 billion, compared with $7.40 billion previously. Analysts expected $7.59 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The Redwood City, California-based company also reported a more than two-fold jump in quarterly revenue that beat expectations, sending its shares 2.8% higher in extended trading.

The gaming boom fueled by pandemic-related lockdowns has remained intact despite this year's economic reopening, with data from analytics firm NPD showing U.S. consumer spending on video games rose 2% in the second quarter to $14 billion.

A clutch of strong titles including "Apex Legends," "Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes" and "Madden NFL 22" has helped EA capitalize on the demand surge.

The company has also strengthened its mobile gaming portfolio by spending billions of dollars on deals for companies like Glu Mobile, UK-based Codemasters and Playdemic Ltd.

Its net income rose to $294 million, or $1.02 per share, from $185 million, 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Rival Take-Two Interactive Software Inc also raised its annual adjusted sales outlook to between $3.3 billion and $3.4 billion, citing strong demand for its key franchises "Grand Theft Auto V" and "Red Dead Redemption 2." (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni) ((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ELECTRONIC ARTS RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EA TTWO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular