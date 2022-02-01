US Markets
EA

Video game publisher Electronic Arts lowers annual adjusted sales forecast

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Electronic Arts Inc lowered its annual adjusted sales forecast after missing quarterly estimates on Tuesday, as the video game publisher faces the brunt of easing pandemic restrictions and fewer consumers picking up new gaming titles.

Adds shares

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Electronic Arts Inc EA.O lowered its annual adjusted sales forecast after missing quarterly estimates on Tuesday, as the video game publisher faces the brunt of easing pandemic restrictions and fewer consumers picking up new gaming titles.

Redwood City, California-based EA's shares were down 5.7% in extended trading.

Video game companies were one of the largest beneficiaries of the pandemic, with people staying hooked to their consoles to deal with boredom amid restrictions on movement.

However, as vaccination programs across the world have gained momentum, people now have the option of going back to pre-pandemic rituals of in-person meeting and socializing, while cutting down on their console time.

The company said it expected full-year adjusted sales of $7.53 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $7.63 billion earlier. Analysts expected $7.62 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data

EA, like rivals Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI.O and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc TTWO.O, has a history of guiding conservatively at the beginning of the calendar year.

The "FIFA" publisher said it expects current-quarter adjusted sales to be $1.76 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $1.81 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Adjusted sales stood at $2.58 billion for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.66 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EA ATVI TTWO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular