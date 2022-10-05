Video game maker CD Projekt jumps after strategy update, share buyback

Adds details, analyst comment, updates shares

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Investors on Wednesday cheered CD Projekt's CDR.WA share buyback and a lineup of new games that analysts say could boost the Polish video games maker's future growth.

Shares jumped 9% at the opening after CD Projekt on Tuesday made public long-term plans for new games in its two core franchises, the Witcher and Cyberpunk, and a new original game.

It also launched a share buyback for up to 100 million zlotys ($20.63 million).

"We see the goals announced by the company as ambitious and their implementation will allow it to reach a new much higher level," BDM brokerage analysts wrote.

They flagged risks related to shifting from CD Projekt's previous practice of focusing on one big-ticket game to developing several projects simultaneously.

CD Projekt released the first game in the medieval fantasy the Witcher franchise in 2007 and added another with "Cyberpunk 2077" in late 2020.

Its production cycle usually took four-to-five years.

"The announcement of the Witcher saga or a new IP gives hope for a more expansive development in the future than previously expected," Piotr Cieslak, managing director at Poland's Retail Investors' Association told Reuters in an email.

He noted that multiple simultaneous projects would likely come with higher costs and shareholders will need to wait to see the impact.

The stock, which has lost around 40% of its value so far this year, narrowed earlier gains and was up around 4% at 112.5 zlotys as of 0822 GMT, topping Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20.

($1 = 4.8288 zlotys)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Karol Badohal, Editing by Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)

