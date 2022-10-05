Video game maker CD Projekt jumps after strategy update, share buyback

Oct 5 (Reuters) - CD Projekt CDR.WA jumped 9% at the open on Wednesday after Polish video game maker unveiled long-term plans for a lineup of new games in a strategy update and as it launched a share buyback.

The stock, which lost around 40% of its value so far this year, was up around 12% at 122.6 zlotys by 0705 GMT, topping Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.