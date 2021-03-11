Video Game ETFs Can Regain 2020 Mojo Even as Pandemic Ebbs

An array of disruptive technology and thematic exchange traded funds soared last year due to coronavirus pandemic, providing some silver lining for investors amid one of the worst global health crises on record.

Among those deliverers of exhilarating 2020 performances were video game ETFs. Funds such as Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) soared as much of the world was forced to shelter-in-place to stem the spread of COVID-19. Investors responded, pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into HERO and rival funds.

Fast-forward to 2021 and whether it's the result of rising Treasury yields plaguing growth stocks – the factor classification for most video game companies – or the result of some coronavirus trades losing steam and video game ETFs are dithering to start the year. Of the four funds in the category, just two are higher year-to-date and one has that status by virtue of an outsized weight to GameStop (GME).

Less than three months into 2021, it's hard to be excited about video game ETFs. Pure price action confirms as much and it's not unreasonable to expect that with more folks getting vaccinated, inclination will be to get out, go to live events, travel, etc.

However, a more discerning look reveals this pullback could be a long-awaited buying opportunity in funds such as HERO.

Don't Expect a 2020 Redux, But Rebound Is Possible

In many ways, 2020 was a perfect storm for ETFs such as HERO due to at least three factors: The pandemic, a spate of new games, including additions to popular franchises, coming to market and the new generation of consoles debuting late in the year. Only one – new games – is a regular occurrence in this industry.

“A number of events accelerated the video game industry’s growth last year. The pandemic pushed at-home activities like video games to the forefront of entertainment,” writes Global X analyst Pedro Palandrini in a recent research report. “The same happened with esports, which came to the rescue with live content while in-person sports and events were on pause. New console releases, a number of new hit titles, and the rise of community/social gaming also contributed to the growth. As a result, industry revenue totaled $175 billion in 2020, a 20% increase from 2019.”

While there won't be major new consoles coming to market this year, there are ample avenues for video game industry. Those include cloud and mobile gaming, video game publishers' ongoing push into in-game purchase and subscription models and more.

“We expect video game companies will continue to refine their products and innovate across multiple areas in 2021. Video game revenue is expected to grow to $189 billion in 2021,” says Palandrini. “But top-line improvement may not be the be-all, end-all story this year. Video game themes will likely move into new stages of development, for example, as companies’ digital distribution becomes more pronounced, F2P (free to play) games create new and more robust communities of gamers, and the mobile segment’s popularity increases.”

Pilfering Share from Rival Entertainment Sources

Another longer-ranging catalyst for the gaming industry that could further crystalize this year is the ongoing rivalry with other indoor forms of entertainment. Interestingly, it wouldn't be surprising to see more streaming companies look to solidify some form of gaming footprint because video games could steal share from the industry that disrupted linear television.

“Video games were gradually taking share from other forms of entertainment even before the pandemic,” says Palandrini. “Over the last five years, monthly ARPU for platforms such as Netflix is 86% greater than video game companies. But we believe that gap could be on the way to closing.”

The average amount of time – almost 6.5 hours a day – gamers spend gaming is still far lower than the average daily hourly use of social media platforms and streaming entertainment, indicating HERO components have a long runway for growth in terms of stealing share from other forms of entertainment.

