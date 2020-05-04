Video conferencing firm Pexip announces terms for $205.6 mln Oslo IPO

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Norway's Pexip Holdings SA announced the terms of its Oslo initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, adding it intends to sell 17 million new shares at NOK 63 ($6.06) per share.

Existing shareholders of Pexip plan to sell another 17 million shares, setting total deal size at NOK 2.142 billion ($205.60 million).

Roadshows for the deal will run from May 5 to May 12, though timing may be extended up until May 19 if necessary, the company said in a statement to the Norwegian bourse.

ABG Sundal Collier, Carnegie and Pareto Securities are acting as joint global coordinators for the offering.

($1 = 10.3990 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan Editing by Maiya Keidan)

