Banking

Video: Wasabi, Crypto Anarchy And Freedom W/ Max Hillebrand

Contributor
Bitcoin Magazine Bitcoin Magazine
Published
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTrX9CmrKTI&t=537s

Listen to the episode here:

For this episode of the Bitcoin Magazine Podcast, host CK sits down with Max Hillebrand (@HillebrandMax), a prolific Bitcoin education and member of the Bitcoin privacy research group zkSNACKs. The pair dive into updates on Wasabi Wallet (ZKSnacks' primary product) and discuss higher-level introductions to topics that are essential for all Bitcoiners and advocates of liberty.

Specific topics discussed include:

  • Wasabi Wallet, Bitcoin mixing updates
  • Chaincase creating a mobile client for Wasabi CoinJoins
  • Explaining crypto anarchy
  • Explaining property rights
  • Discussing Wasabi's growth
  • All of the different aspects of Wasabi Wallet that make it a fantastic privacy wallet
  • A shoutout to Andrew Chow for the HWI integration
  • Explaining how Chaincase is creating a mobile client for Wasabi
  • Discussing 6102 and Bitcoin CoinJoin

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Energy Markets Politics Policy & Regulation Taxes

Latest Personal Finance Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Changing E-Commerce Landscape

    e-Commerce Consultant James Thomson joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the changing e-commerce landscape, what consumers should prepare for as we head into shopping season and why you shouldn’t do last minute shipping.

    2 days ago

    Bitcoin Magazine

    Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.

    Learn More

    More from Bitcoin Magazine

    Explore Banking

    Explore

    Most Popular