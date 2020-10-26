Video: Wasabi, Crypto Anarchy And Freedom W/ Max Hillebrand
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DTrX9CmrKTI&t=537s
Listen to the episode here:
For this episode of the Bitcoin Magazine Podcast, host CK sits down with Max Hillebrand (@HillebrandMax), a prolific Bitcoin education and member of the Bitcoin privacy research group zkSNACKs. The pair dive into updates on Wasabi Wallet (ZKSnacks' primary product) and discuss higher-level introductions to topics that are essential for all Bitcoiners and advocates of liberty.
Specific topics discussed include:
- Wasabi Wallet, Bitcoin mixing updates
- Chaincase creating a mobile client for Wasabi CoinJoins
- Explaining crypto anarchy
- Explaining property rights
- Discussing Wasabi's growth
- All of the different aspects of Wasabi Wallet that make it a fantastic privacy wallet
- A shoutout to Andrew Chow for the HWI integration
- Explaining how Chaincase is creating a mobile client for Wasabi
- Discussing 6102 and Bitcoin CoinJoin
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.