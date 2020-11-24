Video: Securing Bitcoin With Zach Herbert Of Foundation Devices

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tquFNoecAR4&t=4s

On this episode of the Bitcoin Magazine Podcast, host Christian Keroles and Zach Herbert, the CEO and co-founder of Foundation Devices, sit down to discuss the company's launch and its first product, the Passport hardware wallet.

During the conversation, Keroles and Herbert dive into the design editions for the Passport as well as Herbert's ideas about multisig, hardware wallets in general, Bitcoin mass adoption, user safety and more.

Topics discussed in this episode include:

Foundation devices' outlook

The timeline for Passport

Geeking out over Bitcoin multisig security

The use of QR codes vs. Micro SD cards

Why the specific design choices for Foundation Devices were made

What it's going to take to get Grandma comfortable with using multisig

Ledger email hacks

Why Herbert hates seed phrases

