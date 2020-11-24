Video: Securing Bitcoin With Zach Herbert Of Foundation Devices
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tquFNoecAR4&t=4s
Listen To This Episode:
On this episode of the Bitcoin Magazine Podcast, host Christian Keroles and Zach Herbert, the CEO and co-founder of Foundation Devices, sit down to discuss the company's launch and its first product, the Passport hardware wallet.
During the conversation, Keroles and Herbert dive into the design editions for the Passport as well as Herbert's ideas about multisig, hardware wallets in general, Bitcoin mass adoption, user safety and more.
Topics discussed in this episode include:
- Foundation devices' outlook
- The timeline for Passport
- Geeking out over Bitcoin multisig security
- The use of QR codes vs. Micro SD cards
- Why the specific design choices for Foundation Devices were made
- What it's going to take to get Grandma comfortable with using multisig
- Ledger email hacks
- Why Herbert hates seed phrases
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.