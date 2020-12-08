Video: Debunking Seven Misconceptions About Bitcoin With Lyn Alden

https://youtu.be/A7WMJCeFb3M

On this episode of the Bitcoin Magazine Podcast, host Christian Keroles sat down with macro economic analyst and high-level thinker Lyn Alden to discuss her recent piece titled "7 Misconceptions About Bitcoin."

In the piece, Alden breaks down what she considers to be the most common misunderstandings or objections to Bitcoin, and explains why these do not bear out under scrutiny. Ultimately, Alden argues, they will not negatively impact Bitcoin or the investment thesis into Bitcoin.

This is an excellent episode for Bitcoin enthusiasts looking to sharpen their arguments, as well as new entrants into Bitcoin interested in learning why Bitcoin makes sense as a part of a balanced portfolio. This podcast is full of intelligent and articulate ways of defending and explaining how and why Bitcoin will continue to increase in usefulness and value.

You can find Alden's original article here.

On this episode, Keroles and Alden discuss the following topics:

Alden's motivations for writing the recent article

How looking at bitcoin's history in log reveals that what many consider a bubble actually looks more like a pattern

Alden's opinion on Bitcoin's subsidy halvings

Why Alden likes to discuss things in terms of probabilities

Why bitcoin's intrinsic value is zero

Altcoin and fork issues

The point of view that bitcoin is too volatile

How bitcoin is catching on with gold investors

Questions about whether governments will ban Bitcoin

Arguments that Bitcoin isn’t scalable

Arguments that Bitcoin wastes energy

Why investors should dollar-cost average (DCA) into bitcoin instead of trade

