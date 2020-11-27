Video: Bitcoin’s Nature With Gigi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5bNfTYDGwCA&t=1s

Listen To This Episode:

In this episode of the Bitcoin Magazine Podcast, host Christian Keroles and author and senior developer at Swan Bitcoin Dergigi take a deep dive the Bitcoin rabbit hole.

Keroles and Dergigi discuss Bitcoin's circular nature and how people often project themself onto Bitcoin. To Dergigi, also known simply as Gigi, Bitcoin is a mirror and we all see what we project reflected back from it. The two also discuss Bitcoin's distributed nature and Gigi explains why trying to kill Bitcoin is akin to trying to eradicate the world of ants.

Finally, they cover Bitcoiners’ religious zeal toward the technology and why Bitcoin hardliners are, in fact, good for Bitcoin.

