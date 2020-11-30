Video: Bitcoin Hardware And Security With Cobo’s Lixin Liu

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25QOVHCaiPk&t=1s

This episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s Bitcoin In Asia featured Lixin Liu, the head of hardware at Cobo and the creator of the Cobo Vault, out of Shanghai.

Lixin’s background in hardware and international product development, most recently in robotics with Hover Camera, made him the preferred choice of F2Pool and Cobo Founder Discus Fish when he decided to get into the Bitcoin hardware and security game.

Lixin and I discussed building out Bitcoin hardware from the ground up and why it is valuable to the Bitcoin network to have increasing competition in the hardware product space, the difference between what Chinese miners and Western retail users want in hardware products, trends he is seeing in institutional custody interest in Asia and more.

