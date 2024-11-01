News & Insights

Videndum plc Updates on Total Voting Rights

The Vitec (GB:VID) has released an update.

Videndum plc has announced that as of October 31, 2024, the company’s total issued capital consists of 94,208,663 ordinary shares, each carrying one vote. This information is crucial for shareholders to assess their voting rights and any changes to their interest in the company. Videndum, a leader in the content creation market, offers a wide range of hardware and software solutions and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

