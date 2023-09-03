Videndum (LSE:VID) Price Target Decreased by 11.41% to 1,166.63

The average one-year price target for Videndum (LSE:VID) has been revised to 1,166.62 / share. This is an decrease of 11.41% from the prior estimate of 1,316.82 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 999.90 to a high of 1,344.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 119.29% from the latest reported closing price of 532.00 / share.

Videndum Maintains 7.52% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.52%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Videndum. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VID is 0.07%, a decrease of 41.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 2,683K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,022K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,922K shares, representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VID by 21.94% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 218K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TFSCX - Foreign Smaller Companies Series Advisor Class holds 108K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing a decrease of 12.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VID by 21.68% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 80K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 70K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VID by 9.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.