Videndum (LSE:VID) Price Target Decreased by 62.38% to 96.90

The average one-year price target for Videndum (LSE:VID) has been revised to 96.90 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 62.38% from the prior estimate of 257.55 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 80.80 GBX to a high of 115.50 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 129.62% from the latest reported closing price of 42.20 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Videndum. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VID is 0.00%, an increase of 21.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.82% to 509K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 324K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 78K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 19K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

