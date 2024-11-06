News & Insights

Videndum Launches Share Buyback Program to Cancel Shares

November 06, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

The Vitec (GB:VID) has released an update.

Videndum plc has initiated a share buyback program to repurchase and cancel shares linked to a US share plan exercised in 2024. The program, managed by Investec, aims to purchase up to 9,420,120 ordinary shares, adhering to specific pricing regulations. This move is part of Videndum’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

