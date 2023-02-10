Vida Ventures Cuts Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

Fintel reports that Vida Ventures has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.47MM shares of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (PRAX). This represents 3.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 2.94MM shares and 7.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 50.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 154.39% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Praxis Precision Medicines is $10.58. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 154.39% from its latest reported closing price of $4.16.

The projected annual revenue for Praxis Precision Medicines is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.78.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Praxis Precision Medicines. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRAX is 0.04%, a decrease of 29.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.53% to 46,000K shares. The put/call ratio of PRAX is 1.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 4,894K shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 4,329K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 783K shares, representing an increase of 81.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 33.71% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 3,518K shares representing 7.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFM Health Sciences holds 3,459K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRAX by 7.83% over the last quarter.

ETAHX - Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund Shares holds 2,467K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Praxis Precision Medicines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates.

