Vida Ventures Cuts Stake in Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE)

Fintel reports that Vida Ventures has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.21MM shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc (KNTE). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.75MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 19.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 353.48% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinnate Biopharma is $30.75. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 353.48% from its latest reported closing price of $6.78.

The projected annual revenue for Kinnate Biopharma is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinnate Biopharma. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 9.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNTE is 0.53%, an increase of 3.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 44,312K shares. The put/call ratio of KNTE is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 9,672K shares representing 21.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,264K shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,044K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 2,662K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,008K shares, representing a decrease of 13.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTE by 19.71% over the last quarter.

Vida Ventures Advisors holds 2,208K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kinnate Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinnate is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate’s mission is to expand the reach of targeted therapeutics by developing products for underserved populations. Kinnate utilizes its deep expertise in structure-based drug discovery, translational research, and patient-driven precision medicine, which it refers to as the Kinnate Discovery Engine, to develop targeted therapies. Based in San Francisco and San Diego, California, the Kinnate team is composed of drug discovery experts supported by a distinguished group of scientific advisors.

