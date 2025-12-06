Victrex (VTXPF) Price Target Decreased by 33.87% to 10.42

The average one-year price target for Victrex (OTCPK:VTXPF) has been revised to $10.42 / share. This is a decrease of 33.87% from the prior estimate of $15.76 dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.56 to a high of $12.67 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.32% from the latest reported closing price of $14.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victrex. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTXPF is 0.09%, an increase of 9.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 9,340K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 3,238K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,174K shares , representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTXPF by 20.26% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,224K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 773K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares , representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTXPF by 15.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 564K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTXPF by 22.12% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 415K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 454K shares , representing a decrease of 9.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTXPF by 36.30% over the last quarter.

