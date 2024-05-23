Victrex Sets Ambitious Net Zero Goals by 2050

Victrex (GB:VCT) has released an update.

Victrex PLC has announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved its ambitious decarbonisation goals, including a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2032 and aiming for net zero by 2050. These targets align with the company’s commitment to sustainability and its production of environmentally beneficial high-performance polymers used in various industries. The company is set to invest up to £50m by 2032 to support these decarbonisation efforts, building on its use of renewable energy and focus on circularity within its customer and supply chains.

For further insights into GB:VCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.