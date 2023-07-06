Victrex (LSE:VCT) Price Target Decreased by 7.24% to 1,751.26

The average one-year price target for Victrex (LSE:VCT) has been revised to 1,751.26 / share. This is an decrease of 7.24% from the prior estimate of 1,887.85 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,464.50 to a high of 2,205.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.64% from the latest reported closing price of 1,428.00 / share.

Victrex Maintains 4.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.19%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victrex. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCT is 0.20%, an increase of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.86% to 15,544K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,572K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,835K shares, representing a decrease of 10.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCT by 4.79% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 2,370K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,807K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,532K shares, representing an increase of 15.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCT by 11.48% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 1,341K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares, representing a decrease of 24.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCT by 23.49% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,115K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,061K shares, representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCT by 2.28% over the last quarter.

