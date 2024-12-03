Victrex Director Increases Stake Amid Growth Prospects

Victrex (GB:VCT) has released an update.

Brendan Connolly, Non-Executive Director at Victrex PLC, has bolstered his stake in the company by purchasing 980 shares at £10.19 each. This move highlights confidence in Victrex’s innovative approach to high-performance polymer solutions across various sectors. Investors may find this insider buying indicative of potential future growth and value.

