VictoryShares Free Cash Flow (VFLO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (Symbol: VFLO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.10, changing hands as high as $34.13 per share. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VFLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VFLO's low point in its 52 week range is $29.48 per share, with $37.04 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.30.

