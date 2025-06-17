VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.9%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (Symbol: VFLO) shows an impressive 11.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), which makes up 3.11% of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (Symbol: VFLO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $119,788,683 worth of BMY, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BMY:

BMY — last trade: $48.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/20/2025 Christopher S. Boerner Chief Executive Officer 2,000 $55.05 $110,096 02/14/2025 Samit Hirawat EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev. 1,823 $54.84 $100,000 04/25/2025 Samit Hirawat EVP,Chief Med.Offr.,Drug Dev. 4,250 $47.58 $202,215

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 WHLM market cap history

 CSII Stock Predictions

 BPAX Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.