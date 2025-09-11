VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (Symbol: VFLO) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), which makes up 2.27% of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (Symbol: VFLO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $103,904,432 worth of DAL, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DAL:
DAL — last trade: $61.39 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/10/2025
|Greg Creed
|Director
|5,000
|$41.84
|$209,200
|04/11/2025
|David S. Taylor
|Director
|10,000
|$39.20
|$391,974
And Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), the #38 largest holding among components of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (Symbol: VFLO), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $66,098,687 worth of PSX, which represents approximately 1.45% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PSX is detailed in the table below:
PSX — last trade: $131.42 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/22/2025
|Robert W. Pease
|Director
|439
|$113.85
|$49,980
|07/30/2025
|Michael A. Heim
|Director
|1,000
|$125.97
|$125,970
|07/31/2025
|Sigmund L. Cornelius
|Director
|500
|$123.55
|$61,775
|08/14/2025
|Gregory Hayes
|Director
|8,350
|$119.90
|$1,001,165
