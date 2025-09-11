VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.5%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (Symbol: VFLO) shows an impressive 11.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), which makes up 2.27% of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (Symbol: VFLO), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $103,904,432 worth of DAL, making it the #18 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DAL:

DAL — last trade: $61.39 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/10/2025 Greg Creed Director 5,000 $41.84 $209,200 04/11/2025 David S. Taylor Director 10,000 $39.20 $391,974

And Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX), the #38 largest holding among components of the VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (Symbol: VFLO), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $66,098,687 worth of PSX, which represents approximately 1.45% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PSX is detailed in the table below:

PSX — last trade: $131.42 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/22/2025 Robert W. Pease Director 439 $113.85 $49,980 07/30/2025 Michael A. Heim Director 1,000 $125.97 $125,970 07/31/2025 Sigmund L. Cornelius Director 500 $123.55 $61,775 08/14/2025 Gregory Hayes Director 8,350 $119.90 $1,001,165

