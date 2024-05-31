News & Insights

Victory Square Technologies Unveils Q1 2024 Results

May 31, 2024 — 03:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Victory Square Technologies Inc (TSE:VST) has released an update.

Victory Square Technologies Inc. has reported its first quarter financial results for 2024, showcasing a revenue of $5.05 million and cash holdings of approximately $4.41 million. The company, which facilitates investment in a diverse portfolio of over 25 innovative companies, emphasizes its commitment to key tech sectors including AI, VR, and digital health. Their recent Q&A investor webinar featured Jesse Chen, CEO of CoPilot AI, highlighting the company’s strategic focus.

