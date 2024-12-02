Victory Square Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Victory Square Technologies Inc (TSE:VST) has released an update.
Victory Square Technologies Inc. reported a significant financial turnaround in Q3 2024, with a net income of $10.66 million and earnings per share of $0.11, highlighting their successful strategy and diversified portfolio. Key achievements included Hydreight Technologies’ record revenue and the successful launch of VSDHOne telemedicine and e-commerce solution.
