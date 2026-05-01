Markets

Victory Square: Hydreight Delivers Record Growth And Profitability In FY25

May 01, 2026 — 01:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Victory Square Technologies Inc. said Hydreight Technologies delivered record results for fiscal 2025. Adjusted EBITDA was $2.5 million compared to $136 thousand, prior year. Revenue increased to approximately $35.4 million from approximately $16.04 million. Adjusted revenue was $43.56 million, up 95% from last year.

Hydreight has publicly disclosed fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $150 million. The incremental growth is expected to be supported largely by existing infrastructure.

Hydreight Technologies (NURS.V) is Victory Square's largest operating subsidiary and the primary driver of the company's consolidated financial performance. As at December 31, 2025, Victory Square held a 51.03% ownership interest in Hydreight and consolidates its financial results.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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