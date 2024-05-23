Victory Square Adds Tirzepatide to Weight Loss Offerings

Victory Square Technologies Inc (TSE:VST) has released an update.

Victory Square Technologies Inc. expands its medical offerings through Hydreight Technologies with the addition of Tirzepatide, enhancing their weight loss portfolio that already includes GLP-1 injections. This move aims to provide cost-effective diabetes and weight loss treatments across the US, leveraging a robust network of over 3,000 nurses and 107 white-label locations. Tirzepatide, an FDA-approved medicine for type 2 diabetes, is recognized for its weight loss benefits and will now be available in over 700 cities nationwide.

