Victory Portfolios II - VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) Declares $0.23 Dividend

Victory Portfolios II - VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF said on September 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.23 per share ($2.75 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 7, 2023 will receive the payment on September 8, 2023.

At the current share price of $51.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.38%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.44%, the lowest has been 3.41%, and the highest has been 7.79%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victory Portfolios II - VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 8.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSB is 0.16%, a decrease of 22.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.45% to 2,258K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 300K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314K shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSB by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Eagle Strategies holds 275K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing an increase of 9.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSB by 6.48% over the last quarter.

Cwm holds 171K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing a decrease of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSB by 16.80% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 168K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 178K shares, representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSB by 13.96% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 168K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSB by 16.45% over the last quarter.

