VPC Impact Acquisition III, the fourth blank check company formed by Victory Park Capital to acquire a fintech business, raised $225 million by offering 22.5 million units at a price of $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Co-CEOs Brendan Carroll and Gordon Watson, who serve as Senior Partner and Partner at Victory Park Capital (VPC), respectively. They are joined by CFO Carly Altieri, VPC's Fund Controller, and Chairman John Martin, a Senior Partner at VPC. The firm's previous SPACs include L&F Acquisition (LNFA.U; +2% from $10 offer price), which went public this past November, and VPC Impact Acquisition (VIHA; +83%), which went public this past September and has a pending merger agreement with cryptocurrency exchange Bakkt.



VPC Impact Acquisition III intends to concentrate on high-growth businesses in the fintech industry headquartered in the US or with operations in the US, with enterprise values between $800 million and $3 billion.



VPC Impact Acquisition III plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol VPCCU. Citi and Jefferies acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Victory Park Capital's SPAC VPC Impact Acquisition III prices $225 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.