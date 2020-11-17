Victory Park Capital's SPAC L&F Acquisition withdraws $150 million IPO

L&F Acquisition, a second blank check company formed by Victory Park Capital targeting governance, risk, compliance and legal tech, withdrew its plans for an initial public offering on Tuesday. It had initially filed to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. It had since lowered its deal size to $150 million prior to its withdrawal.



Victory Park's previous SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIHAU), raised $200 million in an IPO this past September and and last closed down 1% from the $10 offer price.



The Chicago, IL-based company was founded in 2020 and had planned to list on the NYSE under the symbol LNFA.U. Jefferies was set to be the sole bookrunner on the deal.

