Victory Park Capital's SPAC L&F Acquisition sets IPO date for Wednesday, November 18

L&F Acquisition, the second blank check company formed by Victory Park Capital targeting governance, risk, compliance and legal tech, is expected to price its $150 million offering on Wednesday, November 18, post-close.



Victory Park's previous SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIHAU), raised $200 million in an IPO this past September.



The Chicago, IL-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol LNFA.U. Jefferies is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

