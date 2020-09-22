VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, a blank check company formed by Victory Park Capital to acquire a fintech business, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The SPAC is led by Chairman and CEO John Martin, a Senior Partner at Victory Park Capital. Martin previously worked at Antares Capital (1996-2019), most recently as co-CEO. The company plans to target high-growth businesses in the fintech industry with enterprise values between $800 million and $2 billion.



VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VIHAU. Jefferies acted as a lead manager on the deal.

The article Victory Park Capital's fintech SPAC VPC Impact Acquisition prices $200 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



