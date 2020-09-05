VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings, a blank check company formed by Victory Park Capital to acquire a fintech business, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $200 million in an initial public offering.



The Chicago, IL-based company plans to raise $200 million by offering 20 million units at a price of $10. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, VPC Impact Acquisition would command a market value of $250 million.



The SPAC is led by Chairman and CEO John Martin, a Senior Partner at Victory Park Capital; Martin previously served as co-CEO of Antares Capital.



The SPAC was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VIHU. VPC Impact Acquisition filed confidentially on August 7, 2020. Jefferies is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Victory Park Capital's fintech SPAC VPC Impact Acquisition files for a $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.