Victory Metals Lists New Securities on ASX

November 14, 2024 — 02:01 am EST

Victory Goldfields Limited (AU:VTM) has released an update.

Victory Metals Limited has announced the quotation of 2,774,049 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, following the conversion of options or other convertible securities. This move is expected to enhance the company’s position in the financial markets, attracting the attention of investors keen on growth opportunities.

