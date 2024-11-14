Victory Metals Lists New Securities on ASX

Victory Goldfields Limited (AU:VTM) has released an update.

Victory Metals Limited has announced the quotation of 2,774,049 new ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, following the conversion of options or other convertible securities. This move is expected to enhance the company’s position in the financial markets, attracting the attention of investors keen on growth opportunities.

For further insights into AU:VTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.